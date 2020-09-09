Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

#MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted. As the day began, some riders wearing face masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Noida Sector 15 and Anand Bihar on the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Electronic City (Noida) and Vaishali (Ghaziabad).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:35 IST
Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus
Representative image

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on these two lines at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures being in place.

Trains are to operate in two batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM in the first stage. "The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted.

As the day began, some riders wearing face masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Noida Sector 15 and Anand Bihar on the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Electronic City (Noida) and Vaishali (Ghaziabad). Pink Line connects Majlis Park to Shiv Bihar. Raj Kumar, who boarded the Metro at Anand Vihar, said that he faced no inconvenience during his journey.

"There was no issue regarding social distancing. I have to go to Rajiv Chowk and the journey was smooth, but we are not sure during our journey which gate is open and which is not," Kumar said. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Blue and Pink lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations, including Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Line); INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line); Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

In addition to Yellow, Blue and Pink lines, three more lines --- Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad); Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) -- will also resume services from September 10 with the same time schedule. The DMRC said the entire Metro network will resume normal services from September 12.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India probes alleged increase in imports of PVC resin from Japan

India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin, used in various sectors including construction and medical devices, from Japan following complaints by domestic firms. According to a notificati...

HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not p...

Smuggled drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in Karnataka

Drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore and smuggled into India from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport here. According to customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were s...

JD(U) MP Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate for RS Deputy Chairman post

Janata Dal United MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA. Harivansh filed nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and NDA al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020