Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI in process of constructing digital payment index to assess extent of digitisation: Exec director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in the process of constructing a digital payment index to assess the extent of digitisation in the country and innovation in existing modes and channels to bridge digital divide, a senior official of the apex bank said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:10 IST
RBI in process of constructing digital payment index to assess extent of digitisation: Exec director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in the process of constructing a digital payment index to assess the extent of digitisation in the country and innovation in existing modes and channels to bridge digital divide, a senior official of the apex bank said on Wednesday. Observing that digital payments in India have been growing rapidly, RBI Executive Director T Rabi Sankar said there is still a lot of catching up to do as per-capita penetration is still quite low.

"RBI is in the process of...constructing and periodically publishing a composite digital payment index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation. The DPI could be the key to accurately measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments across the country," he said while addressing a webinar organised by the US-India Business Council. A comprehensive index has also been recommended by a high-level committee headed by Nandan Nilekani on deepening digital payment in India.

Earlier in February, the RBI said the DPI would be based on multiple parameters and shall reflect the penetration and deepening of various digital payment modes. Sankar said financial inclusion is well recognised as a key driver of economic growth.

Access to formal finance cannot only boost jobs and economic resilience, it could also lead to reduction in poverty and economic inequality when still 50 per cent of the total population in the emerging economies in financially excluded. Given the size at hand, he said digital technologies offer most-effective channel to deliver finance to these underserved population.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mo...

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed voter fraud fears into the mainstream

For months, President Donald Trump has tried to convince Americans that the Nov. 3 election will be rigged, claiming without evidence that mail voting will open the door to mass cheating. The greatest Election Fraud in our history is about ...

DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet

The DMK on Wednesday targeted the Centre at its general council meet over several issues and asked it not to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and urged withdrawal of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification. The part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020