Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic, which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close. In a statement, the New York-based company said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company's insurance providers of approximately USD 175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:34 IST
Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business, shutting all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic, which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

In a statement, the New York-based company said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company's insurance providers of approximately USD 175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption. That insurance money helped it rebuild its flagship store, a magnet for locals and tourists in downtown Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks, the company said.

“We now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at this most critical time,” said Century 21 co-CEO Raymond Gindi in statement. Gindi said that if Century 21 had received “any meaningful portion" of the insurance proceeds, it would have been able “to save thousands of jobs and weather the storm in hopes of another incredible recovery." The company said that it's removing from the bankruptcy court a lawsuit pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against several of its insurance providers based on their failure to compensate the company for its losses under the policies. The company is requesting that the bankruptcy court expedite the adjudication of the suit for the benefit of its stakeholders.

Century 21 says it's starting going-out-of business sales at all of its stores and online..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

My preferred batting slot is opening the innings: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has the repertoire of strokes to bat at any position but given a choice, the next big thing in Indian cricket would prefer to open regularly in the shortest format of the game. Gill, one of the batting mainstays of Kolkata Knig...

RCF starts methanol plant in Mumbai

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd RCF has started its methanol plant at Trombay Unit, Mumbai. RCF has the capacity to produce 242 tonnes of methanol per day, an official statement said. Till now, RCF has been importing met...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow turn lower as Apple, Microsoft drop

The SP 500 and Dow gave up early gains in volatile trading on Thursday as heavyweights Apple and Microsoft slipped, with investors remaining cautious about a choppy economic rebound from the pandemic-led recession.At 1103 a.m. ET, the Dow J...

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

Godzilla vs. Kong is a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for long. If everything goes well, will touch the big screens in May next year. We are just a few months away from its release and fans are quite excited as the movie is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020