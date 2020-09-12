Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile ticketing app trial in DTC buses on Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from Monday

The trial of a contactless mobile ticketing app will begin in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from September 14, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:38 IST
Mobile ticketing app trial in DTC buses on Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The trial of a contactless mobile ticketing app will begin in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on the Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from September 14, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. The ticketing app's trial will be conducted till September 21 in 29 buses on route number 534, connection Anand Vihar Terminal and Mehrauli.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, during a field review of the working of the app 'Charter' on Friday, said the trial will soon start in DTC buses. The transport minister has constituted a task force to explore the options of contactless mobile ticketing in DTC buses to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection.

"On the recommendations of the task force, the Delhi Transport Corporation is conducting an actual trial of contactless mobile ticketing from September 14 to September 21. This trial will be conducted on 29 buses of route number 534," the statement said. To publicize contactless ticketing, posters and QR code have been affixed inside these 29 buses explaining the method to download the app and to buy a mobile ticket. DTC Checking teams have been deployed to physically inspect the trial in the 29 buses on all days of the trial and get feedback from commuters, it said.

Currently, a 14-day second phase of the app's trial is underway in 332 cluster buses plying on 14 routes. The first phase of the trial was conducted in August in cluster buses on the Anand Vihar ISBT-Badarpur route...

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL will set the momentum for Australia tour, says KXIP pacer Mohd Shami

The IPL is the right kind of tournament that allows players to get into the groove nicely, an absolute must before they hit the Australian shores for two and half months, feels Indian teams premier speedster Mohammed Shami. The Australia-bo...

Kurin Systems introduce first air purification mask called Kurin Atom

Wearing a mask for an entire day in these COVID times is not easy as one eventually does have a problem in breathing properly, but this issue has now been looked at by the makers of the Kurin City Cleaner, the Air Purification Smog Tower as...

BJP Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma tests positive for COVID-19

BJP MLA Ashok Sarma and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of legislators in Assam to have contracted the virus to 26, officials said on Saturday. A Health Department official said the BJP legislator from Na...

Germany: Bus comes off highway, some passengers injured

A bus traveling from Prague to Hamburg came off a highway in northern Germany early Saturday and ended up lying on its right side, leaving three passengers seriously injured, police said. Police said the 31 people on board the bus included ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020