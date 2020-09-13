Saudi Arabia announces start of final bidding process for mills

Saudi Arabia announces start of final bidding process for millsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:53 IST
Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO said on Sunday the second and final stage of the bidding process for its mills had started.
The request for propals was shared with the qualified bidders, a statement said.
The qualified bidders will conduct the necessary due diligence and submit their financial bids, it said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)
