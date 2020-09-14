Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Traders impose voluntary lockdown in Sabarkantha, Rajkot

Khedbrahma municipality's vice-president Jignesh Joshi said they held a meeting with shopkeepers and decided to go for a week-long total lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. "All the markets and shops in the town will remain shut till September 21," he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:58 IST
Guj: Traders impose voluntary lockdown in Sabarkantha, Rajkot

All traders in Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha and the main grain market at Rajkot in Gujarat have decided to enforce a week-long stringent lockdown in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday. Following the decision taken by shopkeepers, all markets in Khedbrahma town wore a deserted look on Monday.

On the same lines, Rajkot city's main grain market, which has over 200 shops, started a week-long partial lockdown wherein shops will remain closed after 3 pm, Rajkot Grain Market Association president Bipin Kesaria said. Khedbrahma municipality's vice-president Jignesh Joshi said they held a meeting with shopkeepers and decided to go for a week-long total lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"All the markets and shops in the town will remain shut till September 21," he said. As per a government release issued on Sunday, Sabarkantha reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

Khedbrahma shopkeepers' association president Hasmukh Raval said, "Till now, 20 shopkeepers in the town have contracted the infection and they are currently undergoing treatment. Thus, we agreed to the civic body's proposal to impose a complete lockdown till September 21. This should help in stopping human-to-human transmission of the virus." In Rajkot city of Saurashtra region, shopkeepers in the grain market decided to go for a partial shutdown from Monday in view of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. This comes days after Soni Bazaar, the city's jewellery market, went for a total lockdown.

As per the state government release on Sunday, 99 new cases coronavirus were reported in Rajkot city in 24 hours. "Till now, two shopkeepers in the grain market have died due to coronavirus. We have observed that customers flock this market, having around 210 grain shops, in the evening.

This is a huge concern for us in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases," Kesaria said. Thus, all shopkeepers of this market have voluntarily decided to keep their outlets shut after 3 pm every day till September 21, he said.

Earlier, the city's jewellery market, having around 800 shops, imposed a week-long lockdown from September 12..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...

Italy's Berlusconi leaves hospital after "dangerous" COVID battle

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left hospital on Monday after overcoming coronavirus, saying he had survived the most dangerous challenge of his life.I said to myself, with satisfaction, You have got away with it again, a sm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020