Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo Hospitals Q1 net loss at Rs 226 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.15 crore for the year-ago same period, Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,171.50 crore in the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:46 IST
Apollo Hospitals Q1 net loss at Rs 226 cr
Apollo Hospitals (credit: Apollo Hospitals twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 226.24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.15 crore for the year-ago same period, Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,171.50 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,571.89 crore in the year-ago period, it added. "The new financial year began with global healthcare services rising to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economies faced financial upheavals due to business coming to a standstill as the world went into a lockdown," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

As the nation begins unlocking, "we are confident of weathering the initial setbacks that we faced due to the lockdowns," he added. The healthcare services revenue of the company stood at Rs 795.27 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against Rs 1,358.55 crore in the same period a year ago. The pharmacy business of the company on the other hand grew to Rs 1,279.15 crore in June quarter as against Rs 1,056.84 crore in the year-ago same period, the filing said. In June, Apollo Hospitals had said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the company's healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum.

As on June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 7,267 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds), out of which 14 were new hospitals with 2,020 operating beds, the filing said. Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise settled at Rs 1,623 per scrip on BSE, up 0.72 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation. Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report ha...

Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day polic...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...

Business briefs

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puris success c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020