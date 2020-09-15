Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona India and Thrillophilia unveils the 'Rediscover Paradise' program to boost local tourism

In its quest to get the world back outside when it is safe to travel and explore nature, Corona and Thrillophilia partner to launch the 'Rediscover Paradise' program to boost local tourism.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:01 IST
Corona India and Thrillophilia unveils the 'Rediscover Paradise' program to boost local tourism
Thrillophilia. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): In its quest to get the world back outside when it is safe to travel and explore nature, Corona and Thrillophilia partner to launch the 'Rediscover Paradise' program to boost local tourism. The initiative aims at promoting local tourism by offering exciting deals to encourage consumers through a book now, travel when safe platform, while also providing financial aid to the struggling travel and tourism industry.

In the initial stage of this campaign, Corona has also pre-purchased rooms at independently run homestays and resorts that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, around Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, thus offering some immediate financial relief. Corona globally pledged to provide aid to over 1000 hotels across the world with over 14,000 hotel room bookings.

"We are delighted to partner with Thrillophilia to launch the 'Rediscover Paradise' program, in line with our long-standing commitment to the travel and tourism industry that we connect with. We have over the years, passionately adopted beaches across the world, and outdoor living is deeply rooted in all our efforts. Now more than ever, as the communities go through a challenging period, we stand in solidarity with them by extending our support. We aim to build a movement that brings together avid travellers to embrace the outdoors once again, but only when it is absolutely safe. By booking a stay now for future travel, we can ensure support to the ground staff who have, for so many years, worked hard to enable us to have a pleasurable holiday. Now it's time we stand up for them and secure the future of the industry," opined Alexander Lambrecht, VP Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev on this launch. To further catalyze domestic travel and galvanize the larger community, the 'Rediscover Paradise' program encourages travellers to join the movement and take the first step of exploring their own country by adopting road-trips to nearby destinations when safe.

Ensuring that consumers have easy access to a variety of offerings, the brand is curating a large inventory of local stays and short experiences at discounted rates for them to book now and travel when it is deemed safe. Over and above this, Corona India and Thrillophilia are also supplementing these efforts by motivating affiliated suppliers to participate and offer exciting deals for visitors to block and avail later when safe. This has been done to encourage travellers to come forward and support one of the worst-hit industries, enabling their revival.

"Thrillophilia has been recognized as the go-to brand for unique travel experiences. Given the current diminishing landscape, we were keen on helping our suppliers by providing them much-needed fuel to kick start. So when Corona reached out to us with the Rediscover Paradise initiative, we were thrilled to support their endeavour. With both brands being rooted in the outdoors, there was complete synergy in the foundation to aid the sector and serve a common purpose of reviving tourism. We've worked together persistently to roll out the crusade to millions of our users. Our suppliers are presently focusing on getting all sanitization and hygiene measures in check to be prepared to welcome travellers when deemed safe," added Chitra Gurnani Daga, Co-Founder and CEO of Thrillophilia throwing light on the initiative. Globally, the tourism sector is expected to see a decline of around 400 million tourists and the objective of this initiative is to provide relief to the beleaguered travel industry - by booking over 14,000 hotel rooms in over 1,000 hotels worldwide.

The campaign has been rolled out in select countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Chile and Canada, where local teams are developing platforms in partnership with allied partners to ensure a positive impact on the tourism of the country. To join the movement, block one's stay now and travel when it's deemed safe.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...

European stocks flat as focus shifts to c.bank meetings, H&M surges

European stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday, with banking shares declining ahead of the U.S. and UK central bank meetings this week, while Swedens HM surged after reporting a better-than-expected profit.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

SC grants bail to accused under NDPS Act in "unusual times" of COVID-19

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in view of unusual times of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020