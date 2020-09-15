Made in India shooting game MaskGun gets 5 lakh downloads in a week

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In view of the recent PubG ban and people seeking Made in India games, MaskGun, a multiplayer shooter game made in Pune, India has seen its downloads in India jump 3X over the last week. It saw 135,000 downloads yesterday and over 5 lakh downloads over the last week. It ranked #1 in strategy games on iOS and #15 in the games charts on iOS.

Launched in January 2019, MaskGun has over 42 million installs organically, 10 million of which are India and 30 Million plus worldwide. "MaskGun is uniquely suited for India with a 100 MB download as opposed to 1 or 2 GB that most other shooting games take. One does not have to delete 10 apps on your phone or buy a new phone just to play a high quality shooting game. Also, players will not have to keep waiting for a long time. You can get in and start playing with your friends in seconds. When people think of games made in India, they think of simple games like Ludo and Teen Patti. With MaskGun we want to show everyone that high quality games like shooters, which are really hard to build, can also be made in India," says Roby John, Co-founder of June Gaming, the studio that makes MaskGun.

Download from iOS App Store Link apps.apple.com/in/app/maskgun-multiplayer-fps/id956736147 Developers of MaskGun, June Gaming has also built other games like Ninjump Dash, Road Riot, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu, and has over 200 million installs of its games. Its multiplayer games run on a proprietary game engine built entirely by the team here in India. Pac-Man, one of the oldest and most popular games in the world, also runs on the June engine.

MaskGun plans to make the most of the growing gaming space in India which is estimated to become a USD 4 billion industry in India by 2024. As per the recent report by WATConsults, with lockdown becoming a way of life, almost 70 per cent of gamers feel that the time they spend gaming online has increased and changed as compared to the pre-lockdown period. MaskGun runs on a proprietary Game Engine built entirely by the team in Pune, India. The game was also adjudged as the Studio Game of the Year at the NASSCOM Game Developers Conference (NGDC).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)