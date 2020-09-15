Dozee raises Rs 12.5 cr from Prime Venture Partners, others

Healthcare startup Dozee on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12.5 crore from Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital, and 3one4 Capital to accelerate the adoption of contactless remote health monitoring at home and in hospitals. The company will use the capital to expand market outreach and bring real-time vitals monitoring at the forefront of digital healthcare in India, Dozee said in a statement.

The funds will also be used to enhance product capabilities, complete Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other global certifications, and enhance the user experience for both physicians and patients, it added. The company's health monitor also called Dozee, tracks key vitals of the human body such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, sleep stages, stress-recovery, and more with a medical-grade 98.4 percent accuracy.

"We are thrilled to get support from brilliant product thinkers and market experts in PrimeVP, YourNest, and 3one4, in our growth journey to touch a billion lives," Dozee CEO and co-founder Mudit Dandwate said. Over the last five years led by intense R&D, the focus has been to hone Dozee as the most convenient, accurate, and cost-effective health monitor that can easily reach masses, he added.

"We're thrilled to back Mudit and Gaurav and be part of a journey of what promises to be a breakthrough startup, alongside YourNest and 3One4," Prime Venture Partners Managing Partner Sanjay Swamy said.