Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Ottawa drops threat of retaliation

We fully retain our right to impose our countermeasures if the U.S. administration decides to reimpose its tariffs on Canadian aluminum products, and we are prepared to do so," she told a news conference in Ottawa USTR said that it now expected raw aluminum imports from Canada to be 70,000 to 83,000 tons per month through December.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 01:51 IST
U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Ottawa drops threat of retaliation
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10% U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to "normalize" over the next four months. In response, Canada dropped a threat to impose billions of dollars of retaliatory sanctions, marking the end of a spat between the major trading partners.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the decision came after consultations with Ottawa determined that aluminum imports during the September-December period of 2020 were expected to fall 50% from the January-July period. U.S. President Donald Trump had reimposed a 10% tariff on non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum from Canada in August after a surge in imports across the northern U.S. border.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said the U.S. announcement marked an end to an "incredibly difficult" few months for domestic producers. "Canada has not conceded anything. We fully retain our right to impose our countermeasures if the U.S. administration decides to reimpose its tariffs on Canadian aluminum products, and we are prepared to do so," she told a news conference in Ottawa

USTR said that it now expected raw aluminum imports from Canada to be 70,000 to 83,000 tons per month through December. If it is determined that in any month imports exceed 105% of those levels, USTR said it will retroactively impose the 10%tariffs on all shipments for that month. Canada has always rejected the idea of quotas on aluminum exports. When questioned about the U.S. levels, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said: "This is not a negotiated deal ... we have not negotiated an agreement with the United States on quotas".

Rio Tinto Aluminum Chief Executive Alf Barrios said the U.S. move was "a positive step that ensures the North American aluminum supply chain remains strong in the face of challenging global conditions."

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

White House's Meadows says moderates' COVID relief plan could lead to more talks

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday a 1.5 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers does not align with administration priorities but could provide a real opening for further disc...

Astros activate 2B Altuve, option RHP Castellanos

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was activated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Altuve, who had been sidelined with a sprained right knee, was listed as batting second for the Astros 23-24 in the opene...

Irish government COVID-19 scare ends as minister tests negative

Irish government ministers dropped plans to restrict their movements on Tuesday evening after health minister Stephen Donnelly tested negative for COVID-19, a government spokeswoman said.The lower house of parliament had been suspended earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020