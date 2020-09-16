Left Menu
Trump says Oracle close to TikTok deal as ByteDance aims for majority ownership

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app.

16-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard that Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources said the Chinese company was seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular short video app. Trump has ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok amid U.S. concerns that user data could be passed to China's Communist Party government. He has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States as early as Sunday if ByteDance does not comply.

Under ByteDance's proposal, however, the Beijing-based company would keep a majority stake in TikTok's global business and create headquarters for TikTok in the United States, the sources said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that ByteDance has also offered to create 20,000 U.S. jobs with TikTok. Oracle would become ByteDance's technology partner responsible for the management of TikTok's data and take a minority stake in TikTok, the sources added.

"I heard they are very close to a deal," Trump said, adding that he was a fan of Oracle's chairman, Larry Ellison. He added that he would look into the proposed agreement. The ByteDance proposal calls for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. government panel that is overseeing the deal talks, to supervise how TikTok will be operated, one of the sources said.

Mnuchin, who chairs CFIUS, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were meeting at the White House on Tuesday to consider ByteDance's proposal, two of the sources said. It is unclear whether Trump will approve ByteDance's proposal, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. The White House, ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While TikTok is best known for dancing videos that go viral among teenagers, U.S. officials have had concerns since last year about whether the personal information of its 100 million U.S. users could be compromised under its Chinese owner. ByteDance's plan calls for restrictions in its control of TikTok, the sources said. It asks CFIUS to agree to operational arrangements similar to those it put in place when it allowed SoftBank Group Corp to acquire U.S. wireless carrier Sprint in 2013, according to the sources. These could include the U.S. government approving board directors at TikTok, as well as its relationships with major vendors, the sources said.

ByteDance is also hoping that Ellison's fundraising for Trump, as well as Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz's backing of Trump's transition team four years ago, will boost its chances, Reuters has reported.

