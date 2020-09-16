Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 people injured in Kozhikode air crash still receiving medical attention at hospitals: Puri

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots. A day after the crash, Puri had said 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three were critically injured in the B737 plane crash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:20 IST
5 people injured in Kozhikode air crash still receiving medical attention at hospitals: Puri
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Five people who were injured in the Kozhikode air crash last month are still receiving medical attention at hospitals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots.

A day after the crash, Puri had said 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three were critically injured in the B737 plane crash. In a written reply to a question, Puri told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, "As on 14.09.2020, there are five persons who are still receiving medical attention at hospitals." On August 13, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) had announced the formation of a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the Kozhikode plane crash. The panel will submit its report preferably within five months, the board had said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...

Another low-pressure area brews over Bay of Bengal

A fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for four days in Odisha next week, the Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, advising fishermen not to venture into the deep sea. In view of the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020