Four killed, 5 injured in two hit-and-run cases in Hisar

In two hit-and-run cases, four people, including a couple, were killed and five others sustained injuries in Hisar district on Wednesday while undertaking their early morning walks on roads, police said. In the first incident which took place in Hisar cantonment area this morning, a husband and his wife, who were out for a morning walk, were killed when a speeding truck hit them.

Two youths, who were also walking on the road with them, too were hit by this truck and suffered critical injuries. They were admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. The truck driver fled after the incident, police said.

In another incident which took place in Sheikhpura village on Jind-Hansi road, two youths were killed and three others were seriously injured when a car hit them. Police said that five youths of Sheikhpura village were doing running exercises in the morning on Jind road when a car hit them.

In this incident, a 20-year-old youth and a 17-year-old boy died while the three others, aged between 17-18 years, were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Hansi in this district. Police have registered separate cases in connection with the two incidents and have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle drivers.