Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-head of world athletics Diack sent to jail for corruption

The court also found Diack guilty of accepting Russian money to help finance Macky Sall's campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election, in exchange for slowing anti-doping procedures. Prosecutors said Diack had solicited bribes totalling 3.45 million euros ($4.10 million) from athletes suspected of drugs cheating.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:13 IST
Ex-head of world athletics Diack sent to jail for corruption
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The former head of world athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in jail.

Diack, 87, was found guilty of accepting bribes from athletes suspected of doping, to cover up to test results and let them continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympics. The court also found Diack guilty of accepting Russian money to help finance Macky Sall's campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election, in exchange for slowing anti-doping procedures.

Prosecutors said Diack had solicited bribes totaling 3.45 million euros ($4.10 million) from athletes suspected of drug cheating. The presiding judge said the former long-jumper's actions had "undermined the values of athletics and the fight against doping". The court handed Diack a four-year prison sentence, two years of which are suspended. It also imposed a maximum fine of 500,000 euros ($594,000).

Diack was once one of the most influential men in the sport, leading the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015. The IAAF is now known as World Athletics.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC upholds foreign tribunal award in favour of Vedanta for developing Ravva oil and gas fields

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration tribunal award in favour of Vedanta Ltd formerly Cairn India Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd to recover USD 476 million from the government, instead of USD 198 million capped by it,...

Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurved...

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill that seeks to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of RBI.

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation Amendment Bill that seeks to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of RBI....

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalisations

A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalised, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020