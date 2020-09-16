Korean social services firm donates one lakh masks to Srinivasan Services Trust
South Korea-based social welfare organisation Anguk Zen Centre has donated one lakh masks to two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Corporation for free distribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:07 IST
South Korea-based social welfare organisation Anguk Zen Centre has donated one lakh masks to two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Corporation for free distribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. TVS Motor chairman and Srinivasan Services Trust managing trustee Venu Srinivasan received the consignment, valued at 150 million Korean Won, for free distribution through the trust, a press release said.
Srinivasan Services Trust is the social service division of TVS Motor Company. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my teacher, Subul Suni for this compassionate gesture of donating one lakh masks," Srinivasan said.
Venerable Abbot and Subul Sunim head the Anguk Zen Centre in Korea. "We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country. This gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomises the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations", he added.
The high quality masks are produced by BlueIndus Company Ltd and shipped to India through Eunsan Shipping Air, CEO Yang Jae-saeng said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Venu Srinivasan
- South Korea
- Chennai
- TVS Motor Corporation
- COVID
- Busan
- India
ALSO READ
Netskope Expands NewEdge Network in Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to Meet Unprecedented Demand
Singapore's Keppel, TVS Group realty arm to develop project in Chennai
It will be a challenge for players to play in empty stadiums: New Chennaiyin FC coach
Cargo vessel vice-captain gets new lease of life after resurrection of crushed leg in Chennai hospital
Chennai Super Kings CEO issues new statement: All contingent members negative for COVID-19 except the original 13 who tested positive.