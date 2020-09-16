Korean social services firm donates one lakh masks to Srinivasan Services Trust

South Korea-based social welfare organisation Anguk Zen Centre has donated one lakh masks to two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Corporation for free distribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. TVS Motor chairman and Srinivasan Services Trust managing trustee Venu Srinivasan received the consignment, valued at 150 million Korean Won, for free distribution through the trust, a press release said.

Srinivasan Services Trust is the social service division of TVS Motor Company. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my teacher, Subul Suni for this compassionate gesture of donating one lakh masks," Srinivasan said.

Venerable Abbot and Subul Sunim head the Anguk Zen Centre in Korea. "We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country. This gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomises the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations", he added.

The high quality masks are produced by BlueIndus Company Ltd and shipped to India through Eunsan Shipping Air, CEO Yang Jae-saeng said.