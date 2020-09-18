Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares mixed amid worries on coronavirus, economy

“Hesitations as to whether the U.S. economy can sustain the current pace of recovery amid the lack of additional fiscal policy support and the Fed standing put on stimulus had the market reeling once again,” said Jingy Pan, senior market analyst at IG. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to finish at 23,360.30.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:15 IST
Global shares mixed amid worries on coronavirus, economy

Global shares were mixed on Friday as investors weighed the uncertainties around global economic outlook and a new rise in coronavirus cases in many countries. Wall Street appeared set for a subdued start to trading, with Dow futures sinking nearly 0.1% and S&P 500 futures up nearly 0.2%.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% to 5,031, while Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 13,246. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2% to 6,040 after the government imposed new limits on public gatherings to counter an increase in virus cases. Traders are assessing whether recent gains in the stock market are overdone considering a glum economic outlook. Economists say that the speed of the recovery from the global recession will depend on containing the spread of the coronavirus, which is picking up again in many countries.

Central banks including the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan this week refrained from providing more stimulus but are committed to keeping rates low until growth picks up sustainably. U.S. jobs figures on Thursday highlighted how the economy is struggling to rebound. Official records showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell only slightly last week to 860,000, a historically high number that illustrates the broad economic damage still taking place nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.

Some investors appeared disappointed by a lack of new action by the Fed, whose easy monetary policy has helped drive stock markets. “Hesitations as to whether the U.S. economy can sustain the current pace of recovery amid the lack of additional fiscal policy support and the Fed standing put on stimulus had the market reeling once again,” said Jingy Pan, senior market analyst at IG.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to finish at 23,360.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 2,412.40. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 5,864.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 24,455.41, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 2.1% to 3,338.09. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $41.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 15 cents to $43.45 a barrel.

The dollar cost 104.57 Japanese yen, down from 104.63 yen Thursday. The euro stood at $1.1850, up from $1.1804..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SP delegation calls on UP Guv, accuses govt pursuing vendetta politics

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention to check the alleged harassment of opposition leaders by the BJP-led state government due to political vendetta. It also brought t...

'Festive season to push auto sales but disproportionate billings may lead to stress for dealers'

Although festive season demand may provide some temporary relief to the auto industry in the next two-three months, the continued disproportionate wholesale billings by original equipment manufacturers could lead to increased stress for dea...

Study group for women stuck in 'debt labyrinth': Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has formed a study group to suggest ways to help women stuck in a debt labyrinth of micro finance companies in rural areas and resolve their economic issues, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The state-level ...

UPDATE 2-Israel returns to lockdown as COVID-19 cases mount

Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, forcing residents to stay mostly at home amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases. A lockdown was imposed in late March and eased in May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020