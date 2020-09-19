Vodafone Idea bundles Zee5 annual subscription with select plans

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said its pre-paid customers of select plans will be able to access video entertainment platform Zee5 without paying a subscription fee for a year. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vodafone Idea (VIL) data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595, according to the statement

"As part of this unique offering, Vi users will get one-year access to the premium bespoke content that ZEE5 has on offer across 12 languages with the 5 Vi prepaid recharge packs," Zee5 India senior vice-president and head SVOD, Rahul Maroli, said in the statement.