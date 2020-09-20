Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian firm, globally active in the business aircraft and the rail transport industries while CDPQ is a global long-term institutional investor, it added. Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) also gave nod to acquisition of sole control over DuPont de Nemours Inc's Nutrition and Bio-sciences business by International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:53 IST
CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bombardier Inc for picking 18 per cent and 3 per cent stake in Alstom, respectively, a press release said.

Alstom is a French corporation globally active in the rail transport industry. In India, it manufactures and supplies signalling solutions, rail electrification, rolling stock, track works, maintenance services and also provides associated construction and engineering services through its subsidiaries, the release noted. Bombardier Inc is a Canadian firm, globally active in the business aircraft and the rail transport industries while CDPQ is a global long-term institutional investor, it added.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) also gave nod to acquisition of sole control over DuPont de Nemours Inc's Nutrition and Bio-sciences business by International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF). According to a combination notice filed with the regulator, the proposed combination relates to the acquisition of sole control by IFF, over the Nutrition and Biosciences business of DuPont, by means of acquiring sole control over SpinCo, a company newly formed by DuPont and to which DuPont will transfer the Nutrition and Biosciences business.

The proposed transaction involves the combination of two largely complementary businesses in the food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets, it added. In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said that the "Commission approves acquisition of sole control by International Flavors & Fragrances over Nutrition & Bio-sciences business of DuPont." PTI SRS MR

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...

Buttler to miss Royals' opening game due to quarantine requirement

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals opening IPL game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his familyIm unfortunately goin...

Researchers link hormones to lifetime risk for immunological diseases

Researchers from Michigan State University found that the differences in biological sex can dictate lifelong disease patterns. The new study links connections between specific hormones present before and after birth with immune response and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020