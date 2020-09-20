CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bombardier Inc for picking 18 per cent and 3 per cent stake in Alstom, respectively, a press release said.

Alstom is a French corporation globally active in the rail transport industry. In India, it manufactures and supplies signalling solutions, rail electrification, rolling stock, track works, maintenance services and also provides associated construction and engineering services through its subsidiaries, the release noted. Bombardier Inc is a Canadian firm, globally active in the business aircraft and the rail transport industries while CDPQ is a global long-term institutional investor, it added.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) also gave nod to acquisition of sole control over DuPont de Nemours Inc's Nutrition and Bio-sciences business by International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF). According to a combination notice filed with the regulator, the proposed combination relates to the acquisition of sole control by IFF, over the Nutrition and Biosciences business of DuPont, by means of acquiring sole control over SpinCo, a company newly formed by DuPont and to which DuPont will transfer the Nutrition and Biosciences business.

The proposed transaction involves the combination of two largely complementary businesses in the food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets, it added. In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said that the "Commission approves acquisition of sole control by International Flavors & Fragrances over Nutrition & Bio-sciences business of DuPont." PTI SRS MR