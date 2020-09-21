PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

ECB to review flagship bond-buying tool in fighting Covid crisis https://on.ft.com/3hQvp3T Sunak to extend business support loans as Covid-19 spread worsens https://on.ft.com/2RKUEtS

Matt Hancock warns UK is at Covid tipping point https://on.ft.com/32MJNWp LafargeHolcim pledges 20% cut in CO2 emissions https://on.ft.com/33OtTdF

Overview - The European Central Bank will review its emergency bond purchase scheme that was introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis in March.

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend the Treasury's UK-wide programme of business support loans as ministers race to cushion the economy. - British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday second national lockdown could be needed if current restrictions are ignored.

- LafargeHolcim Ltd pledged to slash its carbon dioxide emissions by one-fifth by the end of the decade. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)