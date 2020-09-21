Left Menu
4 people killed in single-engine airplane crash in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety said all four people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to the The Eagle newspaper. Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told the newspaper that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash.

PTI | Hilltoplakes | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Four people from Louisiana were killed when their single-engine airplane crashed in a Texas pasture while attempting an emergency landing, authorities said. The crash happened on Sunday morning near the airport in Hilltop Lakes, about 193 kilometers northwest of Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety said all four people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to the The Eagle newspaper.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told the newspaper that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash. The plane had taken off from Horseshoe Bay Resort, west of Austin, and was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana, according to flight records. The plane was registered to a corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it was investigating the crash..

