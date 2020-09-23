Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's most affordable online education platform, coming soon: Shiksha Mission

Equal Education for all' should be the right of every child. India is going to witness a new venture of online education based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi's vision towards education for children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:50 IST
India's most affordable online education platform, coming soon: Shiksha Mission
Shiksha Mission. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/India PR Distribution): 'Equal Education for all' should be the right of every child. India is going to witness a new venture of online education based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi's vision towards education for children. 'Shiksha Mission' is an upcoming platform to provide e-learning classes to the students from class two to twelve in the most affordable pocket friendly cost. Gandhi's aim for education explained it as more than as assumed.

Adding extracurricular activity should be the indispensable part of the education. Considering such elements Shiksha Mission announces a complete package of e-learning along with extracurricular activities like dance, personality development and English Speaking. With this vision Shiksha Mission will be proved as a new jackpot for village and sub-urban children to start their e-learning classes in the lowest cost. Students from all income categories and social class can explore this platform to get quality education with attractive visuals and expert teachers.

Initially, Shiksha Mission has prepared its e-learning programmeon the basis of course module fromall major boards in India. Following the course modulesShiksha Mission has added some extra instances and interactive teaching skills. These classes will be in general communication language Hindi with the required English interpretations. One more significant element added by Shiksha Mission is providing 'Personal Security Cover to the students in the same cost of e-learning package. Shiksha Mission considers personal security of students with equal importance as education. So a combined package of e-learning and Personal Security Cover is prepared to make students secure with their education and future both. An individual from age group 5 to 40 can easily access the website and subscribe this e-learning package.

It is the vision of Prime Minister NarendraModi to promote digital education in India. Shiksha Mission has taken this initiative to be a contributor of this great vision. In this COVID 19 outbreak and effect of lock down students got confronted with a new issue of distance education. It has also become the need of future education patterns to adopt quality e-learning classes in the cost effective manner. John Salvador, who holds this entrepreneur with his expert team members, has a long run experience of handling social works, human resource and marketing explains Shiksha Mission in his own words. For him, Shiksha Mission aims to provide equal opportunity to all children to get education with a transparent process with flat pricings.

He added, it was too difficult to manage a pocket friendly e-learning platform but when you have a vision with a pure thought people in your surrounding support you to achieve the goal, and finally we are here with the announcement of Shiksha Mission. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...

IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card transaction facility next week

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it will launch contactless debit card-based payment facility, SafePay, next week allowing transactions up to Rs 20,000 per day. IDFC First Bank is set to launch the digital facility that will allow payments...

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020