Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sany India Strengthens Presence in Rajasthan

We share an extremely good rapport with all our dealers and customers which in a way has become a vital impetus for our business growth.” Speaking about future plans, he said, “The effort is to retain our leadership position and surge ahead with the same conviction of offering technologically superior and best in class products.” M/s Jasraj Infra has already started sales and service of Sany India machines in its territory.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 10:58 IST
Sany India Strengthens Presence in Rajasthan

The brand inaugurates a new dealership in the blue city JodhpurPune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence in Rajasthan by getting on board a dealer in the blue city, Jodhpur. M/s Jasraj Infra in Jodhpur will exclusively deal in sales, after-sales service, and spare parts business of Sany excavator’s product line. M/s Jasraj Infra will provide service in districts of Rajasthan namely, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, and part of Jalore. The new dealership is viewed as a stepping stone for the success of the company as far as penetrating newer markets and business growth is concerned. Other Sany dealers present in Rajasthan are Shree Balaji Infraequipment Pvt. Ltd. and Wilworth Techsol Pvt. Ltd. in Jaipur and Udaipur respectively. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dheeraj Panda, Director - Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support, Sany India said, “We are delighted to welcome a new dealer into the Sany family. With the growing demand for our products, dealership expansion was the most prudent way to make inroads into untapped markets and gain potential customers’ confidence. We share an extremely good rapport with all our dealers and customers which in a way has become a vital impetus for our business growth.” Speaking about future plans, he said, “The effort is to retain our leadership position and surge ahead with the same conviction of offering technologically superior and best in class products.” M/s Jasraj Infra has already started sales and service of Sany India machines in its territory. With the new dealer on board, Sany’s all India dealer strength has risen to 35 in the South Asia market. Sales through the expansion of the dealership network have been a lucrative strategy adopted by the company, who plan to add a couple of more dealers by the end of this year. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for queries related to sales and service. About Sany IndiaSany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 35 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image 1: Sany India's robust machines at the Jasraj Infra, Jodhpur Image 2: Jasraj Infra team successfully delivering Sany SY140 to OM & Company, Jodhpur PWRPWR

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart

A man who killed a religious couple visiting Texas from Iowa was executed Thursday, the first Black inmate put to death as part of the Trump administrations resumption of federal executions. Christopher Vialva, 40, was pronounced dead at 64...

Malaysia king will not take near-term meetings amid political struggle

Malaysias King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. Anwar w...

Youth for Seva Virtual Marathon launch with Padmashri Kailash Kher - Sweat for a Cause 2020 - Run, Walk or Cycle

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 25 ANIBusinessWire India Youth for Seva is launching its upcoming campaign Virtual Marathon, which is a fun initiative aimed at raising funds for providing scholarship support to underprivileged students ...

Sany India Strengthens Presence in Rajasthan

The brand inaugurates a new dealership in the blue city JodhpurPune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirSany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020