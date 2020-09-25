Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential US sanctions loom over banks with China connections: Fitch

Chinese banks and international non-US banks with connections to China could become ensnared in processes leading to US sanctions, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:24 IST
Potential US sanctions loom over banks with China connections: Fitch
Large non-US banking groups with footprints in China or Hong Kong are reviewing potential escalation scenarios.. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese banks and international non-US banks with connections to China could become ensnared in processes leading to US sanctions, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report. In the coming weeks, the US administration must initiate a process that will result in the submission to Congress of a list of foreign financial institutions deemed to have engaged in significant transactions with parties that have allegedly sought to undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.

"However, we do not expect material sanctions against systemic Chinese banks given the likelihood of retaliation from the Chinese state and the ensuing risk to bilateral trade and investment," said Fitch. Large non-US banking groups with meaningful footprints in China or Hong Kong including HSBC and Standard Chartered are reviewing potential escalation scenarios.

US sanctions on Chinese or Hong Kong-based individuals, some of which are already underway, could lead to reputational risk for banks, said Fitch in the report. Extension of sanctions to corporates with strong links to the Chinese state or Chinese state-owned enterprises could increase credit risk in banks' loan portfolios or limit their growth opportunities.

So far, foreign banks do not appear to be deterred from maintaining operations in China or Hong Kong and they continue to see growth opportunities in China, including from the Belt and Road initiative. But this could expose them to reputational or conduct risks resulting in penalties from their home-country authorities if they are perceived to be helping clients evade sanctions and tariffs.

Historically, US regulators have levied the largest monetary penalties, mainly against European banks for sanction infringements. In contrast, European countries have historically focused on anti-money laundering violations. Chinese and Hong Kong banks could be affected by sanctions limiting their US connections. Most major Chinese banks and a few in Hong Kong have branches or representative offices in the United States.

However, for most of them, their onshore US operations only represent a small proportion of their overall businesses. "There are no signs of a pull-back by US banking groups from China but we expect pressure will build on those US institutions offering correspondent banking services to increase their scrutiny of Chinese and Hong Kong financial institutions seeking US dollar clearing or financing," said Fitch. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....

Maruti WagonR CNG version crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales mark

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said its model WagonR S-CNG has crossed 3 lakh cumulative sales mark, emerging as the highest selling vehicle in the segment. The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh uni...

IndyCar: Askew sidelined with concussion symptoms, Helio in

Oliver Askew knew something was medically wrong in the days after the hardest hit Ive ever had in the Indianapolis 500. Hed been evaluated and cleared to race after the crash, but he just didnt feel right. The IndyCar rookie told The Associ...

AP Interview: Israeli virus czar fights outbreak, politics

When Dr. Ronni Gamzu, one of Israels leading public health experts, was named the countrys coronavirus czar in mid-July, he was hailed as Israels best hope for halting a fast-growing number of cases. Two months later, Israel is suffering fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020