Dr Reddy's launches generic drug in US market

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic version of Precedex injection, used for sedation purposes in patients, in the US market. The Hyderabad-based company's Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9 per cent Sodium Chloride injection is the generic version of Hospira Inc's Precedex injection.

"We are pleased to bring this important generic product to market, making it affordable - and readily available - for patients," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Executive Officer North America Generics Marc Kikuchi said in a statement. The company's ability to adequately supply Dexmedetomidine is important for patients as it is on the FDA's Drug Shortage list, he added.

According to IQVIA Health, the Precedex in 0.9 per cent Sodium Chloride injection brand and the generic market had US sales of around USD 210 million for the most recent twelve months ended June 2020..