Let the stars & planets guide you in staying healthy

Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, "A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician."

25-09-2020
Dr Sohini Sastri with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, "A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician." It is an old-age tradition that people having faith in astrology have always considered the position of the sun and planets to better understand their health, personalities, and make predictions about the future.

If we want to live a happy, fit, and prosperous life, we cannot ignore our health. If we are suffering from health issues, it disturbs the whole cycle of life. One cannot study, work, or even earn if one is not healthy. To sustain in this competitive world we should all focus on our health, especially with the current levels of pollution, workload, duplicate food, pesticides, and junk food habits, we all need an extra bit of care.

Astrology can help you to live a healthy & fit life. As each organ, anatomical structure, and body part is inherently influenced by astrological elements, we can predict certain things through astrology. 2nd, 6th, 8th, and 12th house plays a major role in indicating health issues. If any of them is influenced by malefic planets, then the individual will face health issues. The native will suffer from related medical problems if any planet posited in those houses is weak or debilitated.

The 6th house denotes sickness, 8th house surgery, death, and 12th house hospitalization. If the sub-lord of 12th cusp is in 6, the house of disease, and if the sub-lord is in the constellation of the planet occupying or owning 6 or 8 or 12 it is definite that one will have the defect from the time when the significators conjointly operate. If the sub-lord of the ascendant is in the constellation of the significator of 6 or 8 or 12, then one suffers from disease or danger or hospitalization. The following list denotes planets and the corresponding medical astrology predictions of the organ/ body part/ health issues they represent:

Sun: Stomach, heart, head, back, the right eye of a man, left eye of a woman, vitality, joint, sinus, migraine, high fever, etc. Moon: Lungs, blood, body fluids, brain, left eye of a man, right eye of a woman, insomnia, and asthma. When aligned with Saturn it causes dry cough, diabetes, vomiting, etc.

Mars: Blood, thalassemia, chest, nose, gall bladder, bile, bone marrow, red blood cells, etc. It causes brain disorder, itching, blood clotting, female genital diseases, knee problems, etc. Mercury: Nervous system, skin, face, thyroid. It has a direct influence over mental disorders, ear problems, etc.

Jupiter: Liver, kidneys, pancreas. Excessive fat gain, fatty liver, heart tumor, memory loss are few effects of a weak Jupiter. Venus: It has a direct impact on the throat, throat glands, face, cheeks, urine problems, ovarian cysts, etc. A weak Venus can also cause impotency.

Saturn: Legs, bones, muscle, teeth, hair, physical weakness, joint pain, arthritis, gastric problems, etc. Rahu: Rahu may cause cancer, breathing problems, ulcers, cataracts, stammering problems, etc.

Ketu: This is the 'karaka' planet of the abdomen. It is also responsible for wounds and flesh rotting due to insect bite. Ketu brings in mysterious diseases, which may gradually weaken our immunity. It can also cause physical weakness, stomach pain, etc. According to Vedic astrology, planets and our birth sign are closely related to human chakras and organs. Planets and Horoscope will help identify Chakra energy, physical, mental, emotional strength, and diseases in the human body. Every planet is connected with respective chakras in our astral body.

Chakras indicate the qualities of a person through ruling planets. If a planet is weak, the respective chakra associated with that planet will also be weak. This also means that if specific chakra energy is debilitated; health issues related to that chakra are caused. We call this method "AstakaVarga" in Vedic Astrology.

Here is a list of the Seven Chakras and their related human characteristics & organs. 1. Muladhara or Root Chakra:

Mental Characteristic: Fear, indiscipline, facing tough situations, being greedy & insecure, sleeplessness, work longevity. Physical/mental health problems related to Flesh, muscles, teeth, bone, knee, feet, joints, rheumatism, endocrine gland - adrenal cortex.

2. Svadhishthana or Sacral Chakra: Mental Characteristic: Self Assurance, financial wealth, luck, material and spiritual life, justice, education, dishonesty, opposing religion and philosophy, expansion, passion.

Physical/mental health problems related to the Liver, hips, glands, hormones, pancreas, diabetes, blood vessels, buttocks, obesity, sexual urges, and sexual endocrine gland issues, ovaries, or testicle issues. 3. Manipura or Solar Plexus Chakra:

Mental Characteristic: Independence, courage, will power, generosity, protection, clarity, energy drive. Physical/mental health problems related to Sexual energy, head, blood, digestive system, bile, accidents, metabolism, burns, fractures, fever, piles, skin rashes, electronic shock, suicidal tendencies, pancreas, Endocrine gland: Adrenals.

4. Anahata or Heart Chakra: Mental Characteristic: failure in love, extreme attachment to materialistic things, importance to luxuries, and unhealthy relationships

Physical/mental health problems related to Throat, neck, sexual organs, pelvis, menstrual irregularity, semen, urinary bladder, kidneys, and Endocrine gland: Thymus. 5. Vishuddha or Throat Chakra:

Mental Characteristics: Lack of intelligence and communication, bad decision-making. Physical/mental health problems related to Abdomen, skin, nervous system, neck, mouth, bronchial tube, tongue, lungs, hands arms, insomnia, deafness, dyspepsia, Endocrine gland: Thyroid and Parathyroid gland.

6. Ajna or Third Eye Chakra: Mental Characteristic: Being over-confident, lack of awareness, dominating, and wrong judgment.

Physical/mental health problems related to Eyesight, gall bladder, spine, belly, headaches, constipation, blood pleasure, immune system, breast, face, psychic problems, sleep disorder, tuberculosis, cough, cold, hyper-sensitivity, over-reaction, lack of appetite. 7. Meditation Sahasrara or the Crown Chakra:

Physical/mental health problems related to Memory problems, productivity, femininity, motherhood, depression, emotional disorder, nightmares, nervous system, neurological diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, paralysis, epilepsy. Head, pineal gland, skeletal and muscular systems Endocrine gland: Pineal gland. According to the best astrologer in Delhi, Dr Sohini Sastri, the combined effort of astrology & medical treatment has a better chance of curing your health issues.

For a medical astrology appointment with Dr Sohini Sastri, send a mail to sohini.sastri@gmail.com or call 9163532538 / 9038136660 or visit www.sohinisastri.com

