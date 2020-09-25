Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares mixed, cheered by US rally, stimulus hopes

Layered on top of all the myriad concerns are the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 8 cents to $40.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:13 IST
Global shares mixed, cheered by US rally, stimulus hopes
Representative image

Global shares were mixed Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. France's CAC 40 dropped 1.5% in early trading to 4,692.16, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.4% to 12,431.71. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower to 5,814.10. The future for the Dow industrials slipped 0.2% at 26,652 while the S&P 500 future lost nearly 0.3%.

Despite signs of a global economic rebound in the third quarter, worries remain the upturn may be running out of steam. House Democrats said they are paring back their proposal for a new stimulus package in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have said the government's top priority should be to provide affordable loans to small businesses and further support for millions of Americans still unemployed.

Paralyzing partisanship has prevented a Congressional renewal of aid, and the recent vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg deepened the divide. The renewed optimism that the biggest economy might get another boost carried over into Friday trading. "This stimulus deal needs to go through," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary. "With the risks building up everywhere you look, it doesn't seem to be a great time to be trying to pick the bottom of equity markets, but a stimulus relief bill will go a long way to nudging the market along." Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to finish at 23,204.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 5,964.90, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% at 2,278.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up earlier gains, sinking 0.3% to 23,235.42. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1% to 3,219.42.

The market's momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently. The U.S. presidential election is a big factor, particularly after President Donald Trump's refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transition of power i f he lost, and rising tensions between the United States and China. Adding to the uncertainty is the question of how soon drugmakers will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine to stem future waves of outbreaks. Layered on top of all the myriad concerns are the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 8 cents to $40.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 13 cents to $42.07 a barrel. The dollar inched up to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.42 yen Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1641 from $1.1672.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

The man portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda has admitted in court that he backed a rebel group, but denied that he supported any violence or killings. Paul Rusesabagina, in a pink prison uniform for his bail hearing on Friday, tol...

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

CISF nabs man with Rs 35L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly carrying Rs 35 lakh suspicious cash at a Delhi Metro station, officials said FridayThey said the passenger, Ajmalbhai 44, was intercepted on Thursday at the Tagore Garden stationRs 35 lakh was de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020