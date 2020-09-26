Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $300 million loan to develop Rajasthan's secondary towns

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 300 million dollar (about Rs 2,200 crore) loan to finance inclusive water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services in secondary towns of Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:34 IST
ADB approves $300 million loan to develop Rajasthan's secondary towns
The project will build on three earlier related projects and sector reforms funded by ADB. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 300 million dollar (about Rs 2,200 crore) loan to finance inclusive water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services in secondary towns of Rajasthan. The project is expected to build citywide access for improved water supply services for about 5.7 lakh people and enhanced sanitation services for about 7.2 lakh people in at least 14 secondary towns. These localities have 20,000 to one lakh residents.

"Partnership with ADB helps ensure a longer-term policy dialogue on deepening financial sustainability and institutional strengthening, particularly in local governments, and introduces new good practices," said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for South Asia Na Won Kim. "Specifically, ADB will help ensure that the project incorporates practical lessons and innovations. The use of smart technologies and a cost-effective system are the key innovative features that could be widely replicated in other cities in Rajasthan and beyond," she said in a statement.

Through the project, water supply systems in at least eight project towns are expected to improve by 2027 with about one lakh households including all urban poor households benefiting from five new or rehabilitated water treatment plants and 1,350 km of distribution networks. Citywide sanitation systems based on the most cost-effective solutions will also be developed. The project will build on three earlier related projects and sector reforms funded by ADB in Rajasthan.

Since 2000, the government has implemented two multi-sector urban investment projects supported by ADB, benefiting more than 70 lakh people in 21 cities. The third project, Rajasthan Urban Sector Development Programme, implements water supply and sanitation investments in six major cities. The project will strengthen institutional capacity of local governments and Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water, Sewerage, and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd, a corporate entity established with ADB's technical support.

The project will provide enhanced support to women and vulnerable groups through skills training, paid internships, and community engagement and awareness activities.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

5G, its impact on Cybersecurity and Measures for Enhanced Protection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's armed forces strain in undeclared war of attrition with China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited a low-key but critical maintenance base for fighter jet engines on Saturday, offering encouragement as the Chinese-claimed islands armed forces strain in the face of repeated Chinese air force incursion...

Would not forget the virus that came from China: Trump

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his countrys reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the same to him as he would not forget...

Farm bills protest: 70 RLD workers booked for holding demonstration without permission

Seventy RLD workers and leaders, including its district president, were booked for holding a protest against new farm bills without permission from the administration, police said on SaturdayRLDs district president Ajit Rathi, party spokesm...

UK India Business Council signs MoU with WBIDC

The UK India Business Council has signed an MoU with West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation WBIDC, to focus on accelerating industrial development in the state. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and West Bengal govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020