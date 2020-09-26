Executive director of Ad Club Bangalore dead

Left Menu
Executive director of Advertising Club Bangalore Arvind Kumar died here after a brief illness, family sources said. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said. "We regret to state that Arvind Kumar, executive director, The Advertising Club Bangalore, passed away in Bengaluru.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:56 IST
Executive director of Advertising Club Bangalore Arvind Kumar died here after a brief illness, family sources said. The 57-year-old Kumar complained of stomach pain three days ago and was under medication.

On Friday morning, he complained of discomfort and was taken to a private hospital where he breathed his last, the sources said. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said.

"We regret to state that Arvind Kumar, executive director, The Advertising Club Bangalore, passed away in Bengaluru. The Ad Club committee members as well as the industry at large are in a state of shock and disbelief over his sudden death," the company said in a statement on its official website. Kumar had over 40 years of work experience in organisations like Eenadu, The Times of India Group, UB Group and Zee Television in various senior management positions.

He was instrumental in driving Ad Club Bangalores integrated initiatives with all the leading ad clubs of the country from Ad Club Mumbai to the Ad Clubs of South India, and in working together with industry experts and bodies for the benefit of the advertising and marketing fraternity, the Ad Club Bangalore said. He had been part of the managing committee of Ad Club Bangalore since 1985. He had served as the secretary, vice- president as well as president of the club for three terms, the Ad Club Bangalore said.

