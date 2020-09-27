Left Menu
Development News Edition

Launch of more products, retail participation to scale up GIFT IFSC: Ray

According to him, retail can bring in huge numbers -- volumes and participants, that would bring down the cost for banks, insurance and other entities working here. In addition, Ray said GIFT City is targeting to reach 30,000 jobs in next three years from the current level of 10,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:30 IST
Launch of more products, retail participation to scale up GIFT IFSC: Ray

A bigger basket of financial service products and retail participation will help in making GIFT IFSC attractive for international players, GIFT City managing director Tapan Ray has said. Launch of more products and participation from retail investors will shore up volume and liquidity at the country's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, he said.

At present, only derivative products are available for trading and retail investors are not allowed to participate. Recently, markets regulator Sebi allowed investment advisory services in IFSC and permitted emerging investment vehicles REITs (real estate investment trusts) and InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) to list on stock exchanges operating in IFSC.

"We need to open up more products, participants and provide a level-playing field, which is at par with other global IFSCs so that international player will get attracted," Ray told PTI over phone. According to him, retail can bring in huge numbers -- volumes and participants, that would bring down the cost for banks, insurance and other entities working here.

In addition, Ray said GIFT City is targeting to reach 30,000 jobs in next three years from the current level of 10,000. IFSC, which caters to customers outside the jurisdiction of the domestic economy, deals with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders.

GIFT-IFSC, which became operational in April 2015, houses 14 banks, 19 insurance firms and about 100 capital market entities. In addition, there are two international exchanges operational from this zone and runs 22 hours a day. With regard to international bullion exchange, Ray said the modalities for the products as well as structure for the bourse are currently underway. The setting-up of the international bullion exchange would lead to better and transparent price discovery of gold, enhance the country's position in the bullion market worldwide and help in creation of jobs, he said.

"We are working with all the stakeholders -- retailers, wholesalers and entire value chain -- and authority is hoping that first transaction on the bourse will take place in 6-8 months," he added. Ray also said that discussions for joining hands with experienced foreign players as partners are also going on for the bourse.

Also, the government has recently notified bullion as a financial product in the IFSC, which would help in attracting more players. Last week, an expert committee, constituted by the newly created International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), said the IFSC can aim to become the gateway to India growth story for international investors and business.

In its interim report, the committee said the IFSC should look at providing Indian diaspora and individuals from Asia and Africa with a comprehensive range of financial services. It also said the IFSC should serve domestic residents availing liberalised remittance scheme. The committee was set up last month to suggest ways to develop international retail participation in the IFSC.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...

Tennis-Azarenka caught cold as French Open match resumes

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday. The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen ...

Britain's Prince Charles warns of Covid impact on youth

Britains Prince Charles on Sunday issued an urgent plea in favour of the youth, who he fears are being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for The Sunday Telegraph, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, warned...

North Korea accuses South of intrusion to find dead official

North Korea accused South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a South Korean official recently killed by North Korean troops, warning Sunday the intrusion could escalate tensions. South Korea denied t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020