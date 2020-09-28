Left Menu
China's blue-chip index rises after upbeat industrial profits; Hong Kong up

** Ma said he only liked leading companies in consumer, health care and emerging industries as China's economy is transitioning. ** The CSI300 consumer staples index added 0.5%, while the CSI300 healthcare index shed 1.5%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-09-2020
China's blue-chip index started the week on a positive note after latest data pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,573.45 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,212.27. ** Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities' prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

** China's recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a rebound. ** Real estate firms led the gains, with the CSI300 real estate index rising 1.7% by midday as worries over China Evergrande Group eased.

** Hong Kong shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 10% after the property developer said all measures to reduce debt had achieved positive and notable results. ** Investors have also hunted for bargains following last week's sharp retreat.

** "We will buy on the dip when there are corrections in sectors we favour," said Ma Manran, chairman of Beijing Ma Manran Asset Management Company. ** Ma said he only liked leading companies in consumer, health care and emerging industries as China's economy is transitioning.

** The CSI300 consumer staples index added 0.5%, while the CSI300 healthcare index shed 1.5%. ** Bucking the broad strength, China's semiconductor stocks slid after the United States imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC, citing a risk of military use.

** Dual-listed SMIC fell more than 5% in both Hong Kong and Shanghai. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.7% to 23,406.31, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6%, to 9,353.50.

