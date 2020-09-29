Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serum Institute to produce additional 100 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses for India, other countries

"Through the avid support of Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we will now manufacture and deliver up to an additional 100 million doses of immunogenic and safe-proven future COVID-19 vaccines to India and low- and middle-income countries in 2021," SII CEO  Adar Poonawalla said. At this stage, it is important for governments, global health and financial institutions in the public and private sector to come together in ensuring that no one is left behind in the road to recovery, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:52 IST
Serum Institute to produce additional 100 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses for India, other countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said it along with Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will manufacture an additional up to 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The latest collaboration between the partners brings the total number of vaccine doses to be covered to an aggregate of up to 200 million doses, SII said in a statement.

In August, SII had entered into a new partnership with international vaccine alliance Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The collaboration will provide upfront capital to SII to help it increase manufacturing capacity now, so that once a vaccine gets regulatory approval and WHO Prequalification, doses can be distributed at scale to LMICs, it added. The doses will be distributed as part of the Gavi COVAX AMC mechanism as early as the first half of 2021, it said.

"The collaboration further bolsters up our fight against COVID-19. "Through the avid support of Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, we will now manufacture and deliver up to an additional 100 million doses of immunogenic and safe-proven future COVID-19 vaccines to India and low- and middle-income countries in 2021," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

At this stage, it is important for governments, global health and financial institutions in the public and private sector to come together in ensuring that no one is left behind in the road to recovery, he added. "This association is in line with our efforts to see that the future vaccines reach the remotest part of the world providing full immunisation coverage in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic," Poonawalla said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, via its Strategic Investment Fund, will provide funding of a further USD 150 million to Gavi, bringing the total funding provided through this collaboration to USD 300 million. This will be used to support the SII to manufacture potential vaccine candidates, and for future procurement of vaccines for India and low- and middle-income countries.

The funding will help accelerate the manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines licensed from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO Prequalification. The vaccines will have a ceiling price of USD 3 per dose, a price enabled by investments made by partners such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and SII.

The collaboration among Gavi, SII, and the Gates Foundation supports the efforts of the ACT Accelerator's vaccines pillar, also known as COVAX, co-led by Gavi, CEPI and the World Health Organization (WHO), to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure rapid and global access to them. Decisions around investment in manufacturing are taken in close collaboration between these three lead organisations of the COVAX pillar.

Under the COVAX umbrella, Gavi is coordinating the COVAX facility, which provides the governments with the opportunity to benefit from a large portfolio of COVID-19 candidate vaccines using a range of technology platforms. So far, 73 higher-income economies have formally committed to join the facility, in addition to the 92 low- and middle-income economies that are eligible for support from the Gavi COVAX AMC. PTI MSS HRS

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo urges Greece and Turkey to press on with talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged NATO allies Greece and Turkey on Tuesday to continue talks on a maritime boundary dispute as soon as possible.Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume explorator...

Strict action will be taken against the guilty in Hathras gang-rape: UP Minister

Terming the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras as a sad incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken in the incident. The incident is very...

VisionRI shortlisted for research pilot on phone-based training for Ethiopian women entrepreneurs

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for a Research Pilot on Phone-Based Training for Ethiopian Women Entrepreneurs as part of the Innovations in Financing Women Entrepreneurs IFWE project based within the Wo...

NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Sanitation Literacy Campaign SLC from October 2 to promote literacy on WASH Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020