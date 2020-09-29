Lenovo to open new in-house manufacturing facility in Hungary's Ullo

Lenovo on Tuesday announced plans to expand its global manufacturing portfolio with a new in-house facility in Ullo, Hungary that will manufacture desktops, workstations and data center products across its portfolio.

Commenting on the expansion, Anita Lukacs, Lenovo country manager for Hungary, said, "Hungary remains a well-connected location at the heart of Europe that's close to many commercial hubs, meaning we can fulfill customers orders more quickly and be more efficient with our transportation and delivery times."

The new manufacturing facility will open in Spring 2021 and will play a key role in serving Lenovo's European customers and responding to their needs more effectively. The latest investment from Lenovo also represents a significant economic potential for both the private and public sectors in Hungary.

"This is an important milestone in our global manufacturing network optimization and evolution, and I'm delighted to build on our existing presence in Hungary so that we can better serve our European customers with a new in-house facility," said Guan Wei, Lenovo Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Supply Chain.

Lenovo currently serves customers in around 180 markets from more than 30 manufacturing sites around the world including Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico and the USA. In May 2020, Gartner ranked Lenovo among the top 25 supply chains in the world for being a purpose-driven organization, business model transformer and digital orchestrator.