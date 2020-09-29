Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAA administrators suspend all operations until funding found

Administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday that they were suspending all operations and putting the struggling state-owned airline under "care and maintenance" until funding for a restructuring plan was found. SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December, after almost a decade of financial losses, and its longstanding woes have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:34 IST
SAA administrators suspend all operations until funding found
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday that they were suspending all operations and putting the struggling state-owned airline under "care and maintenance" until funding for a restructuring plan was found.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December, after almost a decade of financial losses, and its longstanding woes have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The administrators published a restructuring plan in June, but the government is yet to come up with the more than 10 billion rand ($590.7 million) needed for it work, despite committing to do so.

Public finances are massively stretched by its COVID-19 emergency response. "The BRPs (administrators) have made a decision to suspend all the airline operations with immediate effect and are pursuing a process to put the airline under care and maintenance until funding discussions are completed," the administrators said in a notice to affected parties.

They added that certain funders were willing to provide a portion of the funds for the airline's restructuring plan, and that they were engaging with the government on the remaining funding needed. A company's assets can be put under care and maintenance to keep them in good condition when they are not being used. SAA has not flown commercial passenger flights since March, when the government imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but it has flown repatriation and cargo flights since then.

"All existing cargo and repatriation flights will be undertaken. No new ones will be accepted," a spokeswoman for the administrators told Reuters. ($1 = 16.9289 rand)

Also Read: South African Airways administrators call creditor meeting for Friday

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia aims to clinch debt restructuring deal by April - finance minister

Zambia hopes to reach a debt restructuring agreement with creditors by April and hopes to get nearly 1 billion of debt service relief from its requests to official and commercial creditors, Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu said on Tuesday.One...

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed on Tuesday.The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He i...

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

In New York City, excitement mixes with uncertainty as more schools open

Young students lined up outside a public elementary school in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, sporting an array of colorful masks as they waited with their parents to re-enter the classroom for the first time in six months. It was a mix of exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020