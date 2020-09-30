PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

A "catastrophic" performance since the outbreak of coronavirus has left Tiffany & Co with "dismal" prospects for the future, according to LVMH, the company that until recently wanted to buy the luxury U.S. jeweller for $16.6 billion. The UK financial regulator has admitted that people are still confused about which products are covered by its rules despite pledging last year to clarify its consumer protection role.

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel asked officials to explore the construction of an asylum processing centre on Ascension Island, a British overseas territory more than 4,000 miles from the UK in the south Atlantic, for migrants coming to Britain.