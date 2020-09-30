Estonia contributes EUR 20k to enhance trading capacities of developing countries
Estonia has contributed EUR 20,000 (CHF 21,000) in 2020 to enhance the trading capacities of developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs). This donation to the WTO's DDA Global Trust Fund will finance training workshops for government officials to help them better understand and implement WTO agreements and improve their negotiating skill-set.
