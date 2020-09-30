Left Menu
Estonia contributes EUR 20k to enhance trading capacities of developing countries

This donation to the WTO’s DDA Global Trust Fund will finance training workshops for government officials to help them better understand and implement WTO agreements and improve their negotiating skill-set.

30-09-2020
This donation to the WTO’s DDA Global Trust Fund will finance training workshops for government officials to help them better understand and implement WTO agreements and improve their negotiating skill-set. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Estonia has contributed EUR 20,000 (CHF 21,000) in 2020 to enhance the trading capacities of developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs). This donation to the WTO's DDA Global Trust Fund will finance training workshops for government officials to help them better understand and implement WTO agreements and improve their negotiating skill-set.

