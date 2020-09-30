Left Menu
China shares end lower, record worst monthly loss in over 1 year

** Investors may actively fish opportunities amid thin trade and external market uncertainties ahead of the week-long holiday, according to China Fortune Securities Co. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares closed lower on Wednesday as losses in real estate and materials stocks outweighed optimism from upbeat factory activity surveys, with the markets recording their worst monthly loss since May 2019.

** The Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.2% at 3,218.05 and the blue-chip CSI300 index 0.1%. For the month, the Shanghai Composite index lost 5.23% and the CSI300 index 4.75%. ** Markets fell in September mainly due to worries over ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions and fluctuations in overseas markets on concerns about a second wave of coronavirus outbreak.

** Shanghai shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, slid by 25% during the month amid the newly imposed export restrictions by the United States, citing a risk of military use. ** China's factory activity extended solid growth in September, surveys showed, as the nation's crucial exports engine revved up on improving overseas demand and underlined a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.

** China's consumer stocks climbed ahead of Golden Week holiday, as investors expect robust consumption during the break, with the CSI300 consumer staples index gained 0.59%. ** China's markets will be closed for the national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.44% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.07%​. ** Investors may actively fish opportunities amid thin trade and external market uncertainties ahead of the week-long holiday, according to China Fortune Securities Co.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5%. ** At 0707 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8085 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.8149.

