Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's media, entertainment segment to reach Rs 1,86,600 cr revenue in FY22: Report

The media and entertainment sector, which was badly hit due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to rebound to touch a revenue of Rs 1,86,600 crore in 2021-22, due to acceleration of digital adoption among users across geographies, according to a report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:46 IST
India's media, entertainment segment to reach Rs 1,86,600 cr revenue in FY22: Report

The media and entertainment sector, which was badly hit due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to rebound to touch a revenue of Rs 1,86,600 crore in 2021-22, due to acceleration of digital adoption among users across geographies, according to a report. The sector should recover and post a 33 per cent growth in 2021-22, following a contraction of 20 per cent in 2020-21, which still implies a loss of around two years of growth, said KPMG in India Partner and Head (Media and Entertainment) Girish Menon.

He was quoting the KPMG Media and Entertainment (M&E) report, 'A year off script: Time for resilience', which examines the performance of the M&E sector during a particularly challenging period. The two areas that offer encouragement are the continued economic growth of India and the universal acceleration of digital adoption among users across geographies, he said.

"As per our revised estimates, India could be home to a billion digital users by 2028 rather than the earlier projected 2030 timeline," he added. Menon added that there have been several structural changes to digital behaviour on account of the experience of the lockdown resulting in a new homogeneity among users. "It is our belief that many of these changes will translate into a more democratic and sophisticated digital citizen within the country." According to the report, the overall revenue of the sector during 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,75,100 crore that is expected to contract to Rs 1,40,200 crore during the current financial year and recover to Rs 1,86,600 crore in 2021-22.

There will be a deeper integration of digital technology across the M&E value chain — from content production to distribution. Technology adoption could, however, face some challenges in terms of skill development and the shift to a digital-first mindset but will result in operational cost savings and potentially lower lead times over the longer term, Menon said. India was already experiencing a slowdown in economic activity even prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, and the onset of the global pandemic and ensuing lockdown dealt a severe blow to the Indian economy, the report said.

The M&E sector has been affected but to varying degrees like the outdoor entertainment formats (films and events), and traditional media (print and TV to some extent) have been badly impacted as people stayed indoors and advertising spends dried up, it said. Digital advertising, over-the-top (OTT) and gaming fared much better, with massive spikes in digital consumption during the lockdown across geographies and socio-economic classes, it said.

The digital advertising spends are now set to overtake those on TV by 2020-21, which is an important milestone and turning point in the evolution of media and entertainment in India, the report said. "The distinction among segments of M&E has become more pronounced with the lockdown. Marketing spend has moved perceptibly towards digital media and away from traditional segments like print, radio and to some extent TV," KPMG in India Partner and Head (Technology, Media and Telecom) Satya Easwaran added.

Easwaran added that a greater reliance on subscription and other paid options as well as the development of a credible digital business model are going to be inevitable for these traditional media segments..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Javadekar applauds critical role played by CPSE’s during COVID-19

Applauding the critical role played by Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSEs during the ongoing pandemic, the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar said, PSUs are the pride of nation and Modi Governm...

NGT denies nod to Delhi Police for construction on Yamuna floodplains New'

New Delhi, Sep 30 PTIThe National Green Tribunal&#160;Wednesday junked a plea by the Delhi Police seeking permission to raise construction for accommodation of the trainees in the flood plains of river Yamuna. A bench headed by NGT Chairper...

Indian capital loses cleaner lockdown air as farmers burn crop waste

Indias longest spell of clean air on record came to an end in September when New Delhi, the worlds most polluted capital city, recorded a significant deterioration in air quality, partly due to crop waste burning by farmers.Up until this mo...

US 'outraged' by rocket attack that killed women, children

The US State Department said Tuesday it was outraged by a rocket attack a day earlier that killed Iraqi civilians and called on the government to take action amid an impending diplomatic crisis between Baghdad and Washington. The attack and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020