Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $110 million grant to strengthen Afghanistan’s energy sector

The project will help address Afghanistan’s chronic power shortage by immediately doubling the volume of power imports and ensuring long-term cost-competitive electricity supply.

ADB | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:17 IST
ADB approves $110 million grant to strengthen Afghanistan’s energy sector
“Demand for electricity is growing rapidly in Afghanistan and is essential for the country’s economic growth,” said ADB Energy Specialist Nana Gurgenidze. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $110 million grant to boost power supply and strengthen Afghanistan's energy sector by improving its sustainability and promoting cross-border trade in energy.

The project will help address Afghanistan's chronic power shortage by immediately doubling the volume of power imports and ensuring long-term cost-competitive electricity supply. It will facilitate the Afghan system's first parallel (synchronous) operation with the Uzbek system and the Central Asia Power System (CAPS). Once complete, the project will provide improved access to customers and facilitate 500,000 new connections to households, commercial entities, and industrial customers.

"Demand for electricity is growing rapidly in Afghanistan and is essential for the country's economic growth," said ADB Energy Specialist Nana Gurgenidze. "The project will help provide reliable and affordable electricity to households and businesses by strengthening the grid and increasing power import capacity by 900 megawatts, with year-round firm energy imports of 3,000 gigawatt-hours."

Afghanistan relies on energy imports from neighbouring countries to meet its domestic demand. Despite significant progress since 2002, only about 34% of the population has access to grid-connected electricity.

The project will finance the construction of 201 kilometres of a 500-kilovolt overhead transmission line from the Surkhan substation in Uzbekistan to the Khwaja-Alwan substation in Afghanistan—a key interconnection node to receive power from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It will also fund the expansion of a line bay, including associated equipment, at the Khwaja–Alwan substation. The project will allow Uzbek power into the Afghan grid under a 10-year power purchase and sales agreement signed in August 2020 by the Afghanistan and Uzbekistan governments.

Under the project, staff, including female engineers at the national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), will be trained to manage cross-border power transfer and parallel operations, including emergency operation systems with CAPS.

The project is aligned with the government's priority programs in the energy sector, ADB's Strategy 2030, and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program's Energy Strategy 2030. It is also aligned with ADB's Afghanistan Country Partnership Strategy, 2017–2021, which aims to prevent worsening poverty and establish a stronger foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

ADB's is one of Afghanistan's largest on-budget development partners in the energy sector with cumulative commitments of $1.77 billion in grants since 2002. The project is financed from ADB's Special Funds resources and is part of an overall $1.2 billion Energy Supply Improvement Investment Program (2015-2024).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta HC issuing addendum in employment notification adding 'others' box in gender category

On the day the Calcutta High Court heard a petition claiming that a transgender would not be able to apply for the job of its assistant registrar since there were options for choosing only male and female gender categories, an addendum was ...

Vision 2020: How does early voting work in the US election?

What states vote early and when are these votes counted All states allow some form of early voting, be it by casting votes in person at polling places, voting by mail, or both. But each state has its own rules and timelines on when this occ...

Hathras gang rape: Around 80 people detained as they gather outside UP Bhawan in Delhi for protest

Around 80 Left activists were detained when they tried to stage a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital against the gang rape and death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras, police said. The protesters assembled outs...

Soccer-Napoli squad clear of COVID-19 after facing Genoa

Napoli announced on Wednesday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in their squad following the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.There were concerns the virus may have spread to the Napoli team after Genoa confirmed 14 positive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020