MNS workers protest in Navi Mumbai against toll fee hike

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Thursday protested in Navi Mumbai against the Maharashtra government's decision to increase toll fees. A few days back, the state government announced a hike in toll charges at all entry points of Mumbai with effect from October 1.

To protest it, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS gathered at the Airoli toll booth in neighboring Navi Mumbai and shouted slogans against the state government's decision.