PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

Headlines - Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey https://on.ft.com/3jzoHRt - Company chiefs plan to cut office space after pandemic https://on.ft.com/3jztN0e - TechMet wins U.S. backing for Brazilian mining project https://on.ft.com/3nkAntx Overview - UK's welfare system is prepared for a million-strong surge in the number of people claiming jobless benefits this winter, as the tapering of government wage support forces employers to take tough choices, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 07:00 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey https://on.ft.com/3jzoHRt - Company chiefs plan to cut office space after pandemic https://on.ft.com/3jztN0e

- TechMet wins U.S. backing for Brazilian mining project https://on.ft.com/3nkAntx Overview

- UK's welfare system is prepared for a million-strong surge in the number of people claiming jobless benefits this winter, as the tapering of government wage support forces employers to take tough choices, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said in an interview with the Financial Times. - More than half of UK directors will cut back office space as staff move more permanently to working from home in a sign of the long-term impact of the pandemic on the British property market, according to survey by Institute of Directors.

- U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is to invest $25 million in London-based mining investment company TechMet to develop a Brazilian nickel and cobalt project, as part of a push by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce reliance on supply chains dominated by China. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

