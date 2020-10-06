Left Menu
Train services on Kolkata-Chennai route disputed as goods train damages FOB in Odisha

Train services have been disputed on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge (FOB) and damaged the structure partially in Odisha's Balasore district, a Railway official said on Tuesday. Train services will resume soon, he said, adding the accident is being probed.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Train services have been disputed on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge (FOB) and damaged the structure partially in Odisha's Balasore district, a Railway official said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday night when a Haldia-bound coal-laden train from Dhamara was passing through Soro railway station under the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone, he said.

The track has been shut for safety reasons as repairing is underway, the official said. Train services will resume soon, he said, adding the accident is being probed.

