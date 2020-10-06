Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish house prices dip 2.4% in Q3, property portal says

The price of residential property in Spain sagged 2.4% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, online property portal Fotocasa said on Tuesday, as a second wave of coronavirus contagion froze a timid economic recovery.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:05 IST
Spanish house prices dip 2.4% in Q3, property portal says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The price of residential property in Spain sagged 2.4% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, online property portal Fotocasa said on Tuesday, as a second wave of coronavirus contagion froze a timid economic recovery. Beyond the year-on-year decline, prices fell 1.7% in September compared to August and 1.5% in the third quarter compared to the second, Fotocasa said in a statement.

Some of the sharpest drops occurred at the heart of once-buzzing national and regional capitals, reflecting changing priorities as real estate demand shifts to more space and nature. Homes in Madrid's leafy Ibiza neighbourhood and Barcelona's recently remodelled Navas district lost 8.1% and 9.3% of their respective value compared to second quarter prices.

"We predict that in the final months of 2020 we'll see decreases in line with those we've seen in recent months, and even starker ones, between -3 and -5% in Spain," said Fotocasa communications director Anais Lopez. It was the first time Fotocasa has recorded an interannual drop in quarterly house prices in three years, underpinning the economic ravages COVID-19 has wrought.

The country experienced one of Europe's deepest economic contractions in the second quarter when GDP shrunk by almost 18%. Early indicators anticipate a weak recovery in the third quarter.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that 21 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 244 since war broke out on Sept. 27.The fighting has...

FOCUS-Twitter is testing how its misinformation labels can be more obvious, direct

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times....

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020