Nutanix release first cloud-agnostic multi-database management solution

Era 2.0 extends the Nutanix database management solution across clouds and clusters to simplify operations, with increased scale and reduced costs for IT and database teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-10-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 08:50 IST
Era delivers simplified database management by combining the scalability and performance of Nutanix’s HCI software with the flexibility of cloud-ready database services. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid and multi-cloud computing, today announced the release of the first cloud-agnostic multi-database management solution. Era 2.0 extends the Nutanix database management solution across clouds and clusters to simplify operations, with increased scale and reduced costs for IT and database teams. Additionally, Nutanix announced expanded support for Postgres and SAP HANA as well as a joint solution, powered by Era 2.0, with HCL, a leading global technology company.

Era enables IT, teams, to deliver Database as a Service by bringing one-click simplicity and invisible operations to database provisioning and lifecycle management. It's a multi-database solution with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MariaDB, in addition to Postgres and SAP HANA.

"Companies are increasingly looking for technology solutions to support their hybrid and multi-cloud strategies but, while some vendors deliver application mobility, we haven't seen a lot of innovation when it comes to multi-cloud database management," said Bala Kuchibhotla, SVP & General Manager, Nutanix Era, Databases and Business Critical Apps at Nutanix. "Nutanix Era now delivers on our vision to provide a cloud-agnostic multi-database management solution to truly unlock the promise of hybrid and multi-cloud."

"At HCL, we help our customers to accelerate their data and infrastructure modernisation journey with a secure, scalable, and cloud-ready database as a service. Our industry-acclaimed services powered by the Nutanix Era & HCI platform will provide enterprises with a world-class automated database platform," says Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO, IT Services, HCL Technologies. "We have a long-standing relationship with Nutanix, and, with SKALE DB, we will move forward to help our customers optimise their data resources and support their digital initiatives."

Era delivers simplified database management by combining the scalability and performance of Nutanix's HCI software with the flexibility of cloud-ready database services. With this announcement, the company delivers:

Simplified Database Management Across Distributed Clusters and Clouds

Nutanix Era 2.0 enables customers to provision and manage databases across multiple clouds with consistent tooling, standards, and security policies, giving them the flexibility to choose the right cloud for each database to increase agility and minimise cost. Era 2.0 also delivers operational simplicity across multiple distributed clusters and datacentres delivering significant scale and with 1-click provisioning, cloning, and patching. In addition to simplifying operation and minimising costs with seamless data mobility across clouds, Era 2.0 enables new use cases including leveraging the public cloud for capacity bursting, dev/test, capacity remediation, and optimising databases performance remotely.

Support for SAP HANA at Scale

Nutanix announced Era's capabilities are extended to the leading columnar, real-time, in-memory database engines, SAP HANA. With this, customers can enjoy 1-click management experience for their SAP HANA deployments. Nutanix was the first HCI platform to be certified for SAP HANA scale-up and most recently scale-out, simplifying deployments for SAP business applications like SAP S/4 HANA and SAP business warehouse-like B/4 HANA deployments on HANA.

24x7 Support of Postgre

SQL on NutanixIn addition, Nutanix announced extended 24/7 support for Postgres to enable customers' mission-critical deployments. Unlike competitors, this includes an end-to-end support experience for the Postgres database engine in addition to the infrastructure platform and Era management services - all through the Nutanix team - resulting in more rapid time to resolution.

Fully Managed Database as a Service Solution with HCL TechnologiesFor customers seeking a fully managed solution, Nutanix partnered with leading global technology company HCL, to create a joint offering powered by Era 2.0. SKALE DB, a joint offering by HCL and Nutanix, enables enterprises to accelerate the data modernisation with a secure and scalable Database as a Service (DBaaS) offering.

"With data sprawl where it is today, database management has gotten more complex than ever before. Organisations of all sizes are looking for solutions to simplify database operations, from initial deployment to ongoing management and maintenance," said Mike Leone, Senior Analyst, ESG. "Era 2.0 delivers a cloud-agnostic solution that can simplify database operations and help customers unlock the much-needed value of data mobility."

Era 2.0 and SKALE DB are currently available to customers.

