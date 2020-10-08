Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian informal retailers turn tech-savvy to stock up amid pandemic

When the coronavirus outbreak forced shops to close in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, kiosk store owner Funmilayo Akinola weighed up her safety against the need to make a living. After deciding that she couldn't afford to stop working, she faced the challenge of replenishing her stock as the pandemic has made it harder for informal traders to buy wholesale goods due to safety measures disrupting supply chains.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:30 IST
Nigerian informal retailers turn tech-savvy to stock up amid pandemic

When the coronavirus outbreak forced shops to close in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, kiosk store owner Funmilayo Akinola weighed up her safety against the need to make a living.

After deciding that she couldn't afford to stop working, she faced the challenge of replenishing her stock as the pandemic has made it harder for informal traders to buy wholesale goods due to safety measures disrupting supply chains. The answer lay in a logistics firm that provides an online marketplace where manufacturers and retailers connect.

Lagos-based Trade Depot delivered goods that she bought using the company's app. "(Without Trade Depot) I would have just locked up my shop, because my husband will not allow me to go inside the market to go and be hustling for goods," said Akinola.

She now uses her phone to order stock delivered by vans or tuk tuks to her narrow kiosk in the frenetic Lagos district of Mushin, where she sits surrounded by stacked-up goods, ranging from drinks and tinned food to detergent. Demand was particularly high during the month-long lockdown in Lagos that ended in early May, said Akinola.

Trade Depot's chief executive officer, Onyekachi Izukanne, said the company - which operates in six of Nigeria's 36 states and was launched in 2017 - saw a 300% increase in gross revenue in the year to September, compared with the same period in 2019. Ikenna Nwosu, a logistics consultant, said the pandemic had prompted a broader process of "digitization" that forced people to shop online. This has opened new supply chain networks and created employment opportunities as companies hire more workers to distribute goods, he said.

"Its creating new revenue streams. That is just scratching the surface of digitization," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's virus cases rise over 40%, Warsaw to face new curbs

Polands daily coronavirus cases surged over 40 on Thursday compared to the previous day, as infection rates hit a new record just as the capital Warsaw was set to be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions.Poland faces spirall...

UP: Lotus farmers in distress due to inadequate supply of compost, pesticides

Lotus farmers in Moradabad are in distress due to an inadequate supply of compost and pesticides amid the pandemic which has adversely affected the crop. We couldnt get enough compost and pesticides at the time of plantation which has cause...

IPL 13: Have trusted Rohit bhai's suggestions blindly, says Suryakumar

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been looking in fine form in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL and even as many have struggled to hit top gear after the coronavirus-induced break, he has looked ...

Croatia reports record high 542 daily COVID-19 cases

Croatias daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high 542 on Thursday, health authorities said. The previous record high of 369 was reported on Sept. 3.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Croatia has reported 18,989 cases with 310 fatalities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020