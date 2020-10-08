Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin defends investment decisions, says employees still hold investments in shut schemes

Franklin Templeton shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market. Sapre further reiterated that employees who made investments in the six schemes continue to hold substantial investments in these schemes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:01 IST
Franklin defends investment decisions, says employees still hold investments in shut schemes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has defended its investment decisions and reiterated that employees who made investments in the six shut schemes continue to hold substantial investments in them. In a letter to investors on Wednesday, Franklin Templeton MF President Sanjay Sapre clarified that reports suggesting wrongdoing or insider trading at the fund house were misleading.

Sapre said "winding up of the six funds has had a significant impact on the trust you placed in us as investors and partners. However, I remain certain that this decision, no matter how difficult, was the right decision for our investors to prevent value erosion". Franklin Templeton shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

Sapre further reiterated that employees who made investments in the six schemes continue to hold substantial investments in these schemes. "The decision to exercise, or not to exercise a 'put' option rests with the investment management team. The team takes various factors and options into account to maximize recovery of investment proceeds when making such an investment-related decision and exercising a put is not the only available option," he said.

Sapre said that over the last few days, several media outlets have carried reports on certain observations made in the forensic audit conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). "Claims have been made that some officials redeemed investments before winding up suggesting wrongdoing or insider trading and that Franklin Templeton did not exercise put options in papers despite ratings downgrade suggesting there were some reasons beyond the exercise of normal business judgment for such an action," he said.

Sapre, further, said the auditors themselves have acknowledged in their original submission to Sebi that the report is subject to modification basis explanations and responses to be provided by Franklin. "The reports regarding the findings of the forensic audit/inspection are misleading, we believe that it is improper to make any publication regarding the forensic audit/inspection report as the matter is under the consideration of the Karnataka High Court," he added.

From April 24 till September 30, the fund house received Rs 8,262 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons across the six schemes. Part of this amount has been utilized to repay borrowings and post repayment. As of September 30, the fund house has Rs 5,084 crore available for distribution to unitholders in four cash positive schemes -- Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund -- subject to fund running expenses.

"The cash flows received so far are without the ability to efficiently monetize assets, which will only be possible after completing the e-voting process," Sapre noted.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

ITC to focus on eastern market for its dairy business

Diversified conglomerate ITC will focus on the eastern regional markets of the country for its new dairy business vertical, a company official said on Thursday. The company is now offering its dairy products in the two eastern markets of We...

Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit AUI at Kannur Airport seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport seized 615 grams of gold worth Rs 31,21,145 ...

Guj govt allows pvt labs to conduct rapid antibody tests

In a respite to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday granted permission to private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests for detecting coronavirus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct o...

Poland's virus cases rise over 40%, Warsaw to face new curbs

Polands daily coronavirus cases surged over 40 on Thursday compared to the previous day, as infection rates hit a new record just as the capital Warsaw was set to be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions.Poland faces spirall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020