Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintain updated contact info of designated employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi to cos

Such data need to be preserved by the company or intermediary fiduciary for a period of five years, Sebi said in a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on insider trading regulations. A listed company needs to maintain structured digital database internally that includes details of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as well as of persons with whom such UPSI is shared, and details of persons who have shared the information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:35 IST
Maintain updated contact info of designated employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi to cos

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said listed companies should make efforts to maintain updated addresses and contact details of "designated employees" for one year after their resignation, under the digital database. Such data need to be preserved by the company or intermediary fiduciary for a period of five years, Sebi said in a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on insider trading regulations.

A listed company needs to maintain structured digital database internally that includes details of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as well as of persons with whom such UPSI is shared, and details of persons who have shared the information. Similarly, another structured digital database should be maintained internally by fiduciary or intermediary, capturing such information.

According to the regulator, all information which is required to be collected from designated persons should be collected till date of service of such employees with the company. Upon resignation from service of the designated person, a company or intermediary or fiduciary should maintain the updated address and contact details of that designated person, Sebi said.

"The company/ intermediary/ fiduciary should make efforts to maintain updated address and contact details of such persons for one year after resignation from service. Such data should be preserved by the company/ intermediary/ fiduciary for a period of 5 years," it added. Sebi noted that no pre-clearance is required for exercise of stock options.

Further, the regulator said trading in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by employees of Indian companies who are foreign nationals need to follow the code of conduct prescribed under insider trading norms. "Employees of such companies, including foreign nationals, who are designated persons, shall be required to follow the code of conduct for trading in ADRs and  GDRs. For such disclosures  by  such  designated  persons, a unique  identifier  analogous to PAN may be used," Sebi said in the FAQs.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...

Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones. The handloom business owners had ...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020