Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire -Russia's Lavrov

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire -Russia's LavrovReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 05:42 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire, starting from 12:00 on Saturday, to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict.
Lavrov made the statement after 10-hour-long talks with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts in Moscow around 3:00 in the morning local time. He also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to start talks on the settlement of the conflict.
