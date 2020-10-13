Left Menu
Strong Chinese demand is good news for Australian exporters, though unconfirmed reports that Beijing is slowing or halting imports of Australian coal have raised concerns over the economic impact of political friction between the two countries. Wall Street extended its gains Monday from last week's rally, the market's best in three months, as investors appeared to largely shrug off the latest signs that Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on the issue of more aid for the economy.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:14 IST
Asian shares mixed as China reports faster growth in trade
Representative image

Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, as investors were encouraged by strong growth in China's trade in September. An overnight rally on Wall Street, driven mainly by technology companies such as Apple and Amazon, faded amid worries over US economic stimulus and a resurgence of coronavirus caseloads in many countries.

But the release of stronger trade data in Beijing helped Tokyo recover from early losses. Shanghai declined. Hong Kong's market was closed for a typhoon. China's exports rose 9.9% from a year earlier to $239.8 billion in September, while imports gained 13.2% to $202.8 billion. Tuesday's customs data showed exports to the United States rose 20.5% to $44 billion despite higher US tariffs, while imports of American goods rose 24.5% to $13.2 billion.

Chinese exporters have benefited from China's relatively early reopening from pandemic shutdowns and from strong global demand for masks and medical supplies. They have been taking market share from foreign competitors that are hampered by anti-disease controls. "Exports continued to do well, most likely thanks to the recent strength of retail sales among China's major trading partners. And a jump in imports suggests that domestic investment spending remains robust," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Traders were keeping an eye on the Chinese currency after the central bank scrapped a requirement for currency traders to post cash deposits, opening the way for more negative speculation on the country's yuan, which might help to restrain its rise in value. The change took effect Monday and eliminates a requirement imposed in 2018 for a 20% deposit on yuan trades to discourage speculators.

The recovery of the world's second biggest economy has been a rare bright spot as investors wait to see if the US. Congress will manage to provide further economic aid for Americans and businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. With caseloads in the US, Europe and many other countries gaining pace, risks of further disruptions to trade, business and other daily activities are rising in some regions. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.2% higher to 23,601.78, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1% to 3,355.72. South Korea's Kospi was almost unchanged at 2,402.91. Shares were mixed in Southeast Asia.

India's Sensex picked up 0.2% to 40,681.15. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1% to 6,195.70, led by gains in banks' shares. Strong Chinese demand is good news for Australian exporters, though unconfirmed reports that Beijing is slowing or halting imports of Australian coal have raised concerns over the economic impact of political friction between the two countries.

Wall Street extended its gains Monday from last week's rally, the market's best in three months, as investors appeared to largely shrug off the latest signs that Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on the issue of more aid for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to 3,534.22, with Big Tech stocks, including Apple and Microsoft, powering much of the gains. The benchmark is now within 1.4% of its all-time high set September 2.

Investors may be betting that Congress will deliver a more generous aid bill after the November 3 election. Analysts are forecasting the upcoming earnings reporting season will show another quarter of weaker profits. S&P 500 earnings are expected to be down 20.5% from a year earlier, according to FactSet, better than the 31.6% drop in the spring quarter.

In energy dealings, US benchmark crude gained 37 cents to $39.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.17 to $39.43 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude also added 37 cents, to $42.09 per barrel.

The US dollar strengthened to 105.37 Japanese yen from 105.34 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1799 from $1.1896.

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

