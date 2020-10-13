Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to win right to tariffs on $4 bln in U.S. goods in WTO Boeing case

Tuesday's decision, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year allowing Washington to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods over state support for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain. Combined, the two cases represent the world's largest ever corporate trade dispute.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:30 IST
EU to win right to tariffs on $4 bln in U.S. goods in WTO Boeing case

The European Union is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about $4 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to planemaker Boeing under a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due on Tuesday. The decision threatens to stoke transatlantic trade tensions with just three weeks until the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, although it could also help at last to settle a 16-year legal battle.

Both the United States and the EU have signalled interest in settling the dispute over subsidies each provided to their respective planemakers, Boeing and Airbus, while accusing the other of refusing to talk seriously. Tuesday's decision, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year allowing Washington to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods over state support for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Combined, the two cases represent the world's largest ever corporate trade dispute. The state of Washington has since moved to repeal tax breaks that benefited Boeing, while Airbus has announced it will increase loan repayments for the A350 plane to France and Spain in bids to settle the matter.

The European Commission has said it would prefer a negotiated solution, but would impose tariffs without one. It has already drawn up an extensive list of U.S. products it could target including wine, spirits, suitcases, tractors, frozen fish, and a range of agricultural produce from dried onions to cherries.

European sources have said the EU could also add tariffs on a further $4 billion of U.S. products left over from an earlier WTO case, giving it firepower similar to that Washington won in last year's WTO ruling. The United States says the previous award, allowing the EU to retaliate against special tax treatment for U.S. exporters, but which the EU never implemented, is no longer valid because a law creating the disputed system was repealed in 2006.

Airbus also argues that funding for its A380 plane is no longer relevant after it decided to halt production of the world's largest jetliner due to weak sales.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana wishes to host 2027 AFCON soccer finals, says Tumiso Rakgare

After the news that Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON edition, now Botswana has wished of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON soccer finals, according to a news report by News Ghana.The minister of youth empowerment, sport, and cul...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020